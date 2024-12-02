Photo Credit: Moshe Shai / Flash 90

The Israel Defense Forces resumed air strikes on Hezbollah terror targets across Lebanon Monday night in response to two separate rocket and mortar attacks launched at northern Israel earlier in the day by the terrorist organization.

Red Alert sirens were triggered Monday night in Kibbutz Lehavot HaBashan in northern Israel in response to a second rocket attack by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

Earlier in the day, the terrorist group fired two mortar shells at Mount Dov. Both landed in open areas and no injuries were reported.

Monday was the first day on which projectiles were fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah since last Wednesday, when a shaky ceasefire went into effect.

After the second cross-border attack, the IDF announced its forces were striking terror targets in Lebanon.

Israeli journalist Amichai Stein reported Monday night that the Israeli Air Force had launched a wave of airstrikes at targets along the Lebanese-Syrian border, where weapons are transferred to Hezbollah from Iran, and in the area of Hermel, in the northern Beka’a.

Meanwhile, a combat drone “launched from the east” was intercepted Monday night by an Israeli Navy Missile Ship in the area of the Red Sea.

“The UAV was intercepted before crossing into Israeli territory,” the IDF said in a brief statement.

“In accordance with protocol, sirens were not sounded.”

