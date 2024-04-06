Photo Credit: Pixabay

Members of Congress denounced an ultimatum that U.S. President Joe Biden gave to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Thursday phone call—made changes that Washington has called for or face the prospect of U.S. policy changes.

“In this war against Hamas—no conditions for Israel,” wrote Sen. John Fetterman, in response to a quote from a New York Times article about how Biden “appeared to condition support on how Israel changes course.”

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.) noted an “offensive speech” last month by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) calling Netanyahu an obstacle to peace and calling for early Israeli elections. “Many Democrats have a serious anti-Israel problem,” Cole stated.

The congressman called Biden’s ultimatum to Netanyahu “unacceptable.”

“The recent actions and statements of both Senator Schumer and President Biden with respect to Israel are both outrageous and inappropriate,” he said.

For the two and others “to publicly criticize a democratic ally that is defending itself from a brutal terrorist attack, including the majority leader’s call for new elections in Israel, is both outrageous and unprecedented,” Cole said.

“President Biden and Senate Schumer appear to have lost all sense of moral and political clarity,” he added, “calling on both of them to retract their statements and stand with our great ally, Israel, at this critical moment. To do anything else is a public betrayal to our friends in Israel and effectively supports an enemy to civilized people all around the world.”

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) noted that Hamas started the war by brutally attacking Israeli civilians and it continues to hold more than 100 hostages and has rejected ceasefires. “The Biden administration’s treatment of Israel is outrageous,” he stated. “The United States must stand unequivocally with our greatest ally in the Middle East.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) stated that “know-nothing activists—who think a transgender flag and Hamas flag go well together—have unfortunately infiltrated Biden’s thinking.”

“Let’s put this idea of a ceasefire into perspective. You want Israel to stop fighting against an enemy that has no intention of ever stopping. You know when there was a ceasefire? Oct. 6. You know what happened on Oct. 7? The biggest massacre of Israelis in recent history,” Crenshaw said. “The rape of countless women. The burning of infants. The ruthless killing of civilians.”

“War is always ugly, but the blood of every civilian death is on Hamas. Not Israel,” he added. “The demand should be simple: Hamas must surrender totally and completely and allow a transition of power. Hamas can never have power again. If you care about Palestinian lives, that is what must happen.”

Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) stated that “Joe Biden is about to abandon Israel the same way he abandoned Afghanistan.”

“He is caving to the Hamas sympathizers who have taken over the Democratic party and given up our strongest ally in the Middle East,” Wagner said. “His announcement could destabilize the region and embolden Iran, and it is just more proof of his weakness on the world stage.”

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-Calif.) stated on Thursday that “War is chaotic, and urban warfare more so. I believe that Israel is doing as good a job as can be done and is working hard to avoid civilian casualties.”

“It is appropriate for President Biden to insist that Israel comply with the international law of armed conflict and comply with the Leahy Law and other U.S. laws that require that the recipients of our weapons act appropriately,” Sherman added. “I believe Israel is meeting these standards.”

He dismissed criticism of Israel after the death of seven World Central Kitchen aid workers in an airstrike, which Israel said was a mistake.

“Those attacking Israel regarding the tragic deaths of the WCK workers claim that it must have been intentional because the vehicles were clearly marked. But WCK says the incident occurred late at night,” Sherman said. “Relief workers in a war zone are heroes. Operating in a war zone at night poses unacceptable risks. Agencies shouldn’t do it and Israel shouldn’t authorize it.”