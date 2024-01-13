Photo Credit: USAF Staff Sgt. Brian J. Valencia

The United States carried out a second round of air strikes against Houthi military sites in Yemen on Friday.

The unilateral attack followed an anti-ship ballistic missile attack fired by the Iranian proxy just hours after the US and UK launched a joint attack on the terror group earlier in the day.

The air strike targeted a radar site used by the Houthis to locate and attack commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea, US officials said.

The Houthis launched their campaign against vessels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Gaza’s Iranian-backed Hamas terrorist organization following its October 7th invasion of Israel. The group led some 3,000 operatives who slaughtered more than 1,200 people in dozens of communities and several military bases along the border and kidnapped 250 others, dragging them into captivity in Gaza.

US Army Lt. Gen. Douglas A. Sims II told reporters in a briefing on Friday the Houthi attack failed to hit any ships. “My guess is that the Houthis are trying to figure things out on the ground and trying to determine what capabilities still exist for them,” he said. “But I would expect, as you know their rhetoric has been pretty strong and pretty high, I would expect that they will attempt some sort of retaliation.”

The initial, joint US-UK attack in the wee hours of Friday morning struck 60 targets in 28 locations in Yemen.

In response, a senior Houthi official threatened the US and UK with a “heavy price” for the attacks.