Photo Credit: Wikipedia / Idobi

A US delegation visiting a United Nations world heritage site in Saudi Arabia abruptly cut short their visit on Monday after a Jewish member of the group was instructed by a Saudi official to remove his kippah (yarmulka head covering).

The incident took place as Saudis and other Muslims around the world were preparing to celebrate the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, which began Tuesday.

Advertisement





Rabbi Abraham Cooper, chairman of the visiting US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), told the Saudi official that as an observant Jew, he could not remove his kippah.

In response to Cooper’s refusal to remove the yarmulka, the delegation was escorted off the premises of the Diriyah UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh.

“No one should be denied access to a heritage site, especially one intended to highlight unity and progress, simply for existing as a Jew,” Cooper said in a statement.

“Saudi Arabia is in the midst of encouraging change under its 2030 Vision. However, especially in a time of raging antisemitism, being asked to remove my kippah made it impossible for us from USCIRF to continue our visit,” he said.

“We note, with particular regret, that this happened to a representative of a US government agency promoting religious freedom,” he added.

“USCIRF looks forward to continuing conversations with the Saudi government about how to address the systematic issues that led to this troubling incident.”