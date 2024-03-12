Photo Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90

(TPS) As Knesset lawmakers grappled with the disruptive effects of foreign anarchists, a police official said that half of the reports of “settler violence” were manufactured by the agitators.

A Foreign Affairs and Defense subcommittee convened to address allegations of foreign anarchists purporting to be human rights activists harassing Israeli security personnel in Judea and Samaria.

Advertisement





Judea and Samaria District Central Unit police commander Avishai Muallem disclosed to lawmakers that half of the 191 complaints of “settler violence” reported in the South Hebron Hills area were deemed false and manufactured by foreigners. Of 70 similar complaints filed with authorities in the Jordan Valley, half were also found to be unsubstantiated.

Said Muallem, “An individual files a complaint accusing a Jewish resident of Judea and Samaria of violence against him, pointing out his name. As we show him the person’s picture, he doesn’t recognize him. When asked about this inconsistency, he admits, ‘I was told to say it was him.’”

Opening the hearing, chair MK Zvi Sukkot said, “It would be impossible for Israel to prevail in the war against the Hamas terror group in Gaza without fighting against those who do everything they can to interfere with our just war.”

During the hearing, the Documenting and Monitoring Unauthorized Activities (DMU) organization screened a video showing footage of pro-Palestinian activists in Judea and Samaria harassing and verbally abusing soldiers and residents.

Amit Barak, head of DMU, which spearheaded the hearing, explained that the members of international left-wing organizations undergo preliminary training abroad, and are instructed to enter Israel as tourists. Local pro-Palestinian groups accommodate the foreigners and and provide orientation.

According to Barak, these groups are active in Jerusalem, the Negev, the Gaza border area, Nazareth, Haifa, and Tel Aviv. Methods include physical altercations with law enforcement, harassing farmers and participating in riots.

He added that DMUS has documented instances of those individuals damaging military property and even surveilling military exercises.

“They do everything possible to hurt us and it’s all coordinated with Israel’s enemies,” Barak told The Press Service of Israel. “They do not succeed in hurting us through terrorism or war, so they try doing it through media, public opinion and that kind of activities.”

Barak explained to TPS-IL that the provocations are useful to the activist groups in several ways. Footage of anarchists harassing Israelis is posted online to defame Israel. Especially provocative photos may be presented to international courts, in the hope of obtaining warrants for the arrest of the soldiers should they travel abroad later.

“We have no doubt, that’s the next thing they are coming up with,” Barak told TPS-IL.

According to Muallem, the anarchists’ activities “tarnish the State of Israel’s image, and its harm is evident in the sanctions imposed on Israel’s residents.”