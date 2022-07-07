Photo Credit: Matty Stern / US Embassy Jerusalem

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone on Thursday with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to congratulate him on assuming his new role, according to State Department spokesperson Ned Price.

“The Secretary reaffirmed to the Prime Minister the unwavering commitment of the United States to the US-Israel partnership, Israel’s security, and to countering shared threats, including those from Iran,” the spokesperson said.

Blinken also “emphasized US support for a negotiated two-state solution,” he said.

The Secretary noted that Biden “looks forward to celebrating our partnership with Israel during his upcoming visit,” he added.

Biden is scheduled to arrive in Israel on July 13 for a 48-hour visit before heading to Jeddah for a regional summit.

While in Israel, the president is expected to meet with top Israeli and Palestinian Authority officials and will visit the IDF Palmachim Air Base.

Israeli media reported this week that the president’s itinerary will be as follows:

Wednesday, July 13

5:00 pm – Biden is set to land at Ben-Gurion Airport, where he will be welcomed by a reception ceremony attended by both Prime Minister Yair Lapid and President Isaac Herzog.

6:30 pm: The president is set to travel to Palmachim (Airbase)

6:50-7:30 pm: Biden’s visit to Palmachim.

7:30 pm: Biden will travel to Jerusalem.

Thursday, July 14

10:10 am-11:10 am: Biden will visit Yad Vashem.

11:15 am: The president will travel to the Waldorf Astoria Hotel, where he is set to meet with Lapid.

3:15 pm: Biden will depart for the King David Hotel.

4:35 pm: Biden will leave for the President’s Residence.

8:55 pm: The president will leave again for the King David Hotel.

Friday, July 15

It has been confirmed that Biden will visit August Victoria Hospital and the Palestinian Authority city of Bethlehem, on the southern outskirts of Jerusalem. However, it is not clear when and how those visits will take place.

There have been reports that Biden intends to visit those sites without any Israeli personnel present, including Israeli security personnel, but there is no confirmation that will occur.