Photo Credit: Basel Awidat / Flash 90

The United States strongly condemned an attack on northern Israel Friday morning by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah.

“The United States condemns in the strongest terms Hezbollah’s rocket attacks into Israel. This violence puts Israelis and Lebanese at risk and jeopardizes Lebanon’s stability and sovereignty,” US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement released to reporters.

“The United States remains engaged with Israeli and Lebanese officials, as well as the Lebanese Armed Forces. We call upon the Lebanese government urgently to prevent such attacks and bring the area under its control,” Price said.

“We also urge the Lebanese government to facilitate full access for UNIFIL peacekeepers in accordance with UNSCR 1701. We strongly encourage all efforts to maintain calm.”

Hezbollah launched a barrage of at least 19 rockets at northern Israel from sites embedded in civilian areas on Friday morning. At least 10 were intercepted and shot down by Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile defense system. Three rockets landed short on the Lebanese side of the border. Six other landed in “open” areas in northern Israel.

EXPOSED: Hezbollah used civilian areas in southern Lebanon to fire rockets into Israel this morning. For Hezbollah, the men, women & children of Lebanon are nothing more than human shields for its terrorist operations. The people of Lebanon deserve better. pic.twitter.com/e9dMtuIuTE — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) August 6, 2021

The rocket fire came at the same time as representatives of Hezbollah in Lebanon and of Gaza’s ruling Hamas terrorist organization were meeting with newly-sworn-in Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran.

Hezbollah’s second-in-command, Naim Qassem, also met with Raisi.

Both Hezbollah and Hamas are generously supported by Iran, as is the Gaza-based Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist organization, who likewise had a representative present at Raisi’s inauguration on Thursday.

On the same day, Hamas terrorists carried out at least four attacks on southern Israel, launching incendiary balloons at Israeli territory where the recent heat wave and dry spell created optimal conditions for arson terror.

“We will not tolerate any aggression against Israeli civilians and remain prepared for any operational situation,” the IDF said in a statement.

“For Hezbollah, the men, women and children of Lebanon are nothing more than human shields for its terrorist operations. The people of Lebanon deserve better,” the IDF said.