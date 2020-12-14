Photo Credit: Tia Dufour/The White House
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a phone call with Sudanese Chairman of the Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss Sudan’s historic progress towards democracy with its recognition of Israel and opportunities to advance peace in the region on Oct. 23, 2020, in the Oval Office of the White House.

The U.S. Embassy in Khartoum, Sudan, announced on Monday that the Trump administration had removed the country from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terrorism.

“The congressional notification period of 45 days has lapsed and the Secretary of State has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today (December 14), to be published in the Federal Register,” the U.S. Embassy in Sudan posted on Facebook.

The move is a boon for Sudan’s struggling economy, as it will help the country to receive loans from international organizations.

The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel at the White House in September. Sudan followed in October, and on Dec. 10, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that Morocco, too, had agreed to normalize relations with the Jewish state. Removal from the U.S. terror list was a key incentive for Sudan to normalize relations with Israel.

