The International Criminal Police Organization INTERPOL has dropped the arrest warrant against Palestinian Authority terrorist Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi, the Al-Ghad Jordanian newspaper confirmed this weekend.

Tamimi was responsible for the murders of 15 people, including eight children, in the bombing of the Sbarro Pizza restaurant in Jerusalem in 2001. Another 130 people were injured in the bombing, including one person who remains in a vegetative state. Two US nationals were among the dead in the attack.

INTERPOL said in its March 8 letter published in the Al-Ghad newspaper that Tamimi was “not subject to an INTERPOL Notice or diffusion” but gave no further details. She was apparently also removed from the agency’s Most Wanted List.

Tamimi’s husband Nizar Tamimi, also a convicted Palestinian Authority terrorist killer, was deported last year from Jordan and now lives in Qatar. He also confirmed the report in a post on his Facebook page, calling it a “legal victory.”

In response, Wiesenthal Center Director for International Relations Dr. Shimon Samuels sent a letter to INTERPOL Secretary General Jürgen Stock demanding the international police organization return Tamimi to “Most Wanted” status.

Samuels recalled that “INTERPOL was redeemed from its World War Two control under Nazi SS officers, partly through its relationship with our late mentor, Simon Wiesenthal, in bringing Nazi war criminals to justice.

“Its International Arrest Warrants – ‘Red Notices’ – for the predominantly Iranian role in the AMIA Buenos Aires Jewish Center bombing have been important measures, even if the suspects are still at large.”

The Center urged INTERPOL to “maintain its ‘Red Notice’ for Ahlam Ahmad Al-Tamimi, who has been living in Jordan since she was freed from Israeli incarceration as part of a prisoner swap in October 2011.

To this day she shows no remorse and in fact is also quick to claim her pride in having accomplished this attack. Tamimi has been and continues to be protected by the Kingdom of Jordan from a US request for extradition that remained in effect to this point, despite Jordan being an American ally and receives billions of dollars in US aid.

The letter by Samuels added, “Mr. Secretary General, the German strategist, Carl von Clausewitz, defined diplomacy as ‘war by other means.’ Palestinian abuses of international organizations – political, legal, cultural, educational – have turned them into battlefields.

“We have heard that INTERPOL has removed Al-Tamimi from its ‘Most Wanted list.’ Such an outrageous step would encourage further terrorism and deny justice and closure for the victims and survivors.”

“Our Center urges you to prevent INTERPOL from falling to Palestinian mayhem… Al-Tamimi must be returned to ‘Most Wanted’ status!” Samuels concluded.

Tamimi is still listed as a “Most Wanted Terrorist” on the list of the US Department of Justice Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). She is accused of: “Conspiring to Use and Using a Weapon of Mass Destruction Against a United States National Outside the United States Resulting in Death and Aiding and Abetting and Causing an Act to be Done.”

