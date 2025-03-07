Photo Credit: 123rf.com

In many frum communities, there is a tendency to overspend or misallocate funds for Yom Tov. There is often internal pressure to follow suit if a friend, relative, or neighbor is utilizing their money to celebrate a holiday in a particular way. This “bandwagon effect” is the tendency for people to adopt behaviors simply because a large number of other people are doing so, often regardless of their own personal beliefs or preferences. Sadly, this can lead to adverse financial consequences and a less than meaningful spiritual experience.

This phenomenon is seen acutely on the holiday of Purim. Lavish mishloach manot with coordinating costumes is followed by an excessive Purim seudah that would make Achashvarosh jealous. It seems that the way many of us celebrate Purim today has trended toward overspending on aspects of the holiday that are of lesser importance. After all, the Mishna Berurah mentions explicitly (694:3) that the essence of the holiday is the mitzvah of Matanot la’Evyonim, distributing funds to the needy, and one should spend more on that mitzvah than on the seudah and mishloach manot.

With Purim rapidly approaching, below is a blueprint of how to prudently spend your money to enhance the holiday instead of just trying to one up your friends. I’ve highlighted the four key components of the holiday to help rethink how you celebrate this year.

Matanot L’Evyonim: On Purim day, it is a mitzvah to give tzedakah to at least two needy fellow Jews. This is the most important aspect of the day, so it makes sense to list it first. Be sure to comply with the Mishna Berurah’s ruling that the most money be spent on this mitzvah, which may mean toning down other aspects of the holiday.

Since there are so many wonderful charities, it is often difficult to determine where to donate. As with all charitable donations, I recommend utilizing your “framework for giving,” which I have highlighted in past articles. It’s important to define your values and prioritize what is important to your family so you can direct your funds most appropriately.

For example, you may choose to first support family members who may be struggling, followed by your local Jewish community, then supporting the needy in Israel, and finally any other solicitations that pique your interest. Having a system for giving makes your dollars more meaningful.

If you are looking to splurge on one area of the holiday, this should be it. While your costumes and creative mishloach manot will be forgotten within a few hours, your charitable dollars to lift another Jew who is struggling will have a lasting impact.

Mishloach Manot: Another cornerstone of the holiday is mishloach manot, which requires giving a gift of at least two different types of ready-to-eat food or drink to at least one other Jew. Instead of spending an outlandish amount of money on the cosmetic aspects of the receptacle holding the mishloach manot, instead figure out how to make it a more substantive experience.

Given the current challenges facing our brothers and sisters in the Holy Land, it may be worthwhile to purchase mishloach manot through an organization that donates part of the proceeds to benefit those struggling in Israel. Alternatively, you can cut back on your normal assortment of treats and use some of those funds to make an outright gift to an Israeli charity supporting soldiers/hostage families and include a card indicating that in your mishloach manot basket. Shifting the focus from yourself to other Jews who are in need is worthwhile.

Se’udat Purim: It is obligatory to partake in a festive meal on the day of Purim. There is a plethora of ways to elevate your meal to infuse meaning, instead of it being a lavish and gluttonous affair devoid of much substance.

Sticking with the theme of Jews in Israel who are in need, perhaps consider using Israeli sourced foods, wines, and desserts. It can even be entirely Israeli themed. This is a great way to support the Israeli economy and add additional meaning to the meal.

Reading the Megillah: As the old saying goes, “time is money.” While it won’t cost you any money to listen to the megillah, you are taking time out of your day to do so. Therefore, it is in fact a financial decision. My advice is to pay attention to the words of the megillah, since the lessons are timeless and apply more today than ever before. I am as guilty as the next person of letting my mind wander during the reading. This year I will make a more concerted effort to follow along with the Baal Koreh, while internalizing the below messages from the megillah.

Courage and Heroism: Esther’s bravery in approaching the king uninvited to try to convince him to save her people is an example of courage and self-sacrifice. I will take a moment to recognize the courage and heroism of the brave IDF soldiers who are protecting Jews in Israel. Identity and Faith: The Purim story emphasizes the importance of Jewish identity and faith, as Esther reveals her Jewish heritage at a critical moment. I will think about ways I can do more to outwardly show and express my faith in day-to-day life. Divine Providence: The Purim narrative shows how seemingly coincidental events are part of a divine plan to save the Jewish people. Despite the difficulties for Jews around the world, and the rise in antisemitism over the past 17 months, I will remind myself that this is part of Hashem’s plan that will ultimately lead to a positive outcome for Klal Yisrael. Reversal of Fortune: Many characters in the megillah experience dramatic reversals of fortune, such as Haman’s downfall and Mordechai’s rise to power. This theme is important to remember in today’s world, where evildoers and terrorist supporters on college campuses have the sympathies of the rest of the world despite their warped and harmful views. Everything moves in cycles, fortunes reverse, in the markets and in life. This challenging environment is temporary and will eventually pass. Unity and Community: The story highlights the strength and importance of the Jewish community coming together to celebrate and protect their heritage. As long as the Jewish community stays united, we will overcome all obstacles and triumph over evil.

May our financial outlay this Purim help us focus on what is actually important in today’s world: Uplifting the poor, supporting our brothers and sisters in Israel, and internalizing the timeless themes of the megillah to inspire us today!

