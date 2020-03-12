Photo Credit: COJO

COJO Flatbush was honored to have been awarded a grant from the NYC Complete Count Fund, a first-of-its-kind community organizing program that will support and provide resources for community-based organizations to help New York City reach a full and accurate count in the 2020 Census, which kicks off on March 12.

The Fund – a partnership between CUNY, Mayor Bill de Blasio, and the New York City Council – was formed with the understanding that community-based organizations, which serve New Yorkers where they live and in the languages they speak, are the most trusted conveyors of important and sensitive information.

With its track record of successful social service programs and communal advocacy, COJO Flatbush is perfectly situated to play a key role in helping the NYC Complete Count Fund ensure that New York City achieves a full and accurate count in the 2020 Census. “We are grateful for the opportunity to work with CUNY, Mayor de Blasio, and the New York City Council – specifically our own Council champion, Chaim Deutsch – on such a vital issue,” said COJO Flatbush CEO Louis Welz.

A complete and accurate count is critical to the future of New York City. The Census will determine how over $650 billion in federal funds for public education, public housing, roads, bridges, and much more is distributed annually throughout the nation. It will also dictate the number of seats each state is allocated in the U.S. House of Representatives – and thus the Electoral College. An undercount could, according to current estimates, cost New York State up to two congressional seats.

“It’s imperative that the city receive its full due from the federal government,” said Welz. “We must reach all households, particularly those that for one reason or another tend to get lost in the shuffle. An undercount would be catastrophic for the city, which is why COJO Flatbush is determined to do whatever we can to help maximize full participation.”