Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I’m sure at least one other contributor went on a riff about “You Want It Darker,” Leonard Cohen’s famous last song before he passed away. So I won’t go there. I’m sure someone else wrote about Bereishit, verse two: “And darkness was on the face of the deep,” which kind of suggests there was a darkness that preceded creation, a darkness that was always there. So I won’t write about that.

Another thought that I see no point in exploring: The Jewish day begins at night, gets dark, and darker, then most dark, and less dark until darkness gives way to light. I know that means something deep but don’t ask me what. Anyway, someone else wrote about it, I am sure.

Then there are the three times of night time darkness the Talmud mentions: in the first watch, a donkey brays; in the second, dogs howl; and in the third, a baby nurses from its mother and a woman converses with her husband. Have no idea what it means but it reads like a poem, the Talmudic kind. Maybe no one wrote about that. So there’s my submission.