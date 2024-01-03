Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The first movie I went to was Fame. It wasn’t rated G, but I think my parents wanted to go to the movies, so they brought me along. This was a long time ago. I was 2-years-old.

I have a distinct memory of dancing in the aisle to the theme song. “Fame! I’m gonna live forever / I’m gonna learn how to fly!”

The pursuit of fame is synonymous with the pursuit of the American Dream in this country. In the 80s, kids strived for the typical routes to fame: making it big in sports or the arts. Having your face on the cover of a magazine. Today, household names are made on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram. You’ve gotten your face in front of millions as they’re eating their breakfast.

“I can catch the moon in my hands / Don’t you know who I am? / Remember my name.”

Contrast this with Pirkei Avos: “One who seeks a name, loses his name” (1:13).

If our names are remembered by the masses, it should be due to our contributions, not our pursuit of fame. It’s our Torah scholars as well as our personal heroes who “live forever” through the impact they make on us.