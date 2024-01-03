Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Fame was once nearly impossible to achieve, but now anyone can gain celebrity status, and that “reachable” aspect has made it incredibly desirable. According to studies, children are three times more likely to want to be a YouTuber than an astronaut.

This concept is one of the greatest challenges of our time. For example, if you achieve something special but don’t post about it on social media, it’s almost like it didn’t happen. This is human nature, but it’s not a Torah value.

When we lived in New York, my sweet husband would shovel the driveway and walkway every morning before I awoke. I kept forgetting to thank him for it, but inside, I felt tremendous gratitude.

Finally, one night I told him just how much that act meant to me. Strangely, he denied ever doing it, and actually thought that I had done it for him.

It turns out that it was our 60-year-old neighbor! This kind man never mentioned his actions once. He simply performed an unrecognized act of kindness for us.

This type of anonymous act builds self-esteem. When done regularly, your opinion of yourself will grow, and matter more than any compliment, like, view, or display of gratitude.

Instead of following how many likes and views you have online, ask yourself, who am I when no one is looking? That’s who you really are, and that’s your baseline for growth.

Challenge yourself to do better for others, and reframe your desire for fame.