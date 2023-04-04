Miracles, miracles throughout our yesterday
Miracles great and small
They surround, they abound
They light, they guide our way
Thousands of years ago
It was a time of real miracles
The water parts before us, we cross the sea
Though finally we are free men
We wander in desert heat
Cleansing our soul, becoming worthy and whole
Till we tread the holy land
A portal to miracles
Here our history is told
Years of splendor, our kingdom of old
Our holy temple of gold, our destiny unfolds
From Saul to David, to Solomon and on.
Till sadly we are conquered, scattered
Through centuries, we survive, we thrive
Though dispersed throughout the world
And finally besieged by an ultimate destruction
Of the martyred six million
Once more a miracle occurs
And the remnant of our people endures
To behold the land of Israel
A promise, a dream reborn
Our ancestral home, a land of miracles
And here we plant the tree of life
And place our eternal fate
Softly, gratefully we sing the Psalms
A song of faith, a song of miracles
As written in the Scroll of Esther
Our people once again saved
Flourishing for the ages.