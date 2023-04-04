Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Miracles, miracles throughout our yesterday

Miracles great and small

They surround, they abound

They light, they guide our way

Thousands of years ago

It was a time of real miracles

The water parts before us, we cross the sea

Though finally we are free men

We wander in desert heat

Cleansing our soul, becoming worthy and whole

Till we tread the holy land

A portal to miracles

Here our history is told

Years of splendor, our kingdom of old

Our holy temple of gold, our destiny unfolds

From Saul to David, to Solomon and on.

Till sadly we are conquered, scattered

Through centuries, we survive, we thrive

Though dispersed throughout the world

And finally besieged by an ultimate destruction

Of the martyred six million

Once more a miracle occurs

And the remnant of our people endures

To behold the land of Israel

A promise, a dream reborn

Our ancestral home, a land of miracles

And here we plant the tree of life

And place our eternal fate

Softly, gratefully we sing the Psalms

A song of faith, a song of miracles

As written in the Scroll of Esther

Our people once again saved

Flourishing for the ages.