Photo Credit: Jewish Press

I can’t write about miracles without sharing the following story:

I was working in a summer camp in Israel, and Thursdays were the day that I’d be out all day running errands in Jerusalem with our cabbie.

Advertisement





Every time around lunchtime, I would run into Sbarro Pizza and grab him a slice and we’d continue on our way.

Thursday August 9, 2001 started off no different.

As I was crossing Yafo Street towards Sbarro, the driver, for no reason, ran across the street from where he was waiting for me, grabbed me by the shirt, and told me not to bother since he was in a rush and not in the mood for pizza.

That had NEVER happened before. Standing in the middle of the street, I argued with him telling him I’d be two minutes. Finally, as the light was about to change, I gave in. I ran back across with him and hopped into the car.

We made a right turn, and as we approached the first traffic light, we heard a huge explosion.

Just 90 seconds after I was about to walk into Sbarro, a terrorist detonated a bomb injuring 130 people and claiming the lives of 15 innocent men, women, and children.

G-d is great, and every single day I have on His earth is a miracle.