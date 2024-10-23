Photo Credit: Jewish Press

It’s that time of year again – the holiday season. There’s lots of cooking, children are off from school, and we all hope for beautiful bonding moments with the family. Yet, somehow, Chol HaMoed tends to complicate things. That in-between time – it’s still the chag, but not quite Yom Tov. As parents, we often find ourselves panicking about how to fill the days. What trips should we take this Moed? How much will it cost? Will it be fun for all ages? And, most importantly, will I have the patience needed after a three-day Yom Tov filled with cooking and cleaning?

I once had a wonderful young couple on my podcast, and we delved into this very topic of “family trips.” They shared invaluable advice about navigating these decisions. When discussing options with the children, they suggested a simple yet powerful rule: no one is allowed to outright reject an idea without offering an alternative. Everyone can voice their opinion, but if one person says, “No, I don’t want to do X,” they must follow it up with a solution. I thought this was brilliant. It not only teaches children the value of compromise but also fosters a spirit of problem-solving within the family.

Perhaps this Moed – literally meaning “set time” – can indeed become a set time for creating positive family memories, rather than stress and tension. It can even be a set time for growth.

