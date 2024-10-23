Photo Credit: C-14 YouTube screenshot

The Patriots’ panel on Channel 14, the only right-wing TV in Israel, on Tuesday night criticized IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi who reportedly ordered a combat soldier, who was about to cross the Lebanese border, to remove a tag with the words “Moshiach” in Hebrew. Panel members recalled that the army has no problem featuring soldiers wrapped in gay flags on gay pride days, but for some reason is offended by one of the most cherished aspirations of the Jewish nation.

To illustrate, the host, Yinon Magal, showed this AI cut:

In response, IDF Spokesman Brigadier General Daniel Hagari sent a letter to the Channel 14 management, complaining, “This is crossing a red line, it’s a deliberate incitement against and humiliation of the IDF and its commanders during a war. Unfortunately, this is not the first time Channel 14 has taken such action against the IDF. We expect the incitement to stop immediately.”

The folks at Channel 14 made a few phone calls, verified Israel was still a democracy, and responded, “Channel 14 did not broadcast any inflammatory video against the IDF or any of its commanders. We urge the Chief of Staff to make it clear to Brigadier General Hagari that he is a spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces and not a columnist doing television review.”

Now, remember Opposition Head MK Yair Lapid, the one who said numerous times on national TV that Prime Minister Netanyahu doesn’t have a soul? Well, what do you know, Lapid responded: “The conduct of Channel 14, the central arm of the poison machine, toward IDF fighters and the Chief of Staff during war is a violation of our national security and an insult to the State of Israel. The film screened yesterday is yet another ethical line crossing that harms our fundamental values.”

This from the man who regularly encourages Israeli useful idiots to block highways and set them on fire, occasionally while trying to set police officers on fire.

We must say that for the first IDF chief of staff to suffer a holocaust at the hands of our enemies, Herzi Halevi’s ability to still make time to remove Jewish patches from his soldiers’ sleeves is awe inspiring.

