Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Pregnancy is, in my opinion, one of the last remaining instances of open miracles in today’s day and age.

We used to have miracles like the ten plagues and the splitting of the sea but we don’t have those anymore.

However, any parent who has experienced pregnancy and birth will tell you that this is a 100% open miracle.

Furthermore, why did G-d even create this thing called pregnancy? Why not just make babies come to this world without the nine-month pregnancy period? I think there’s a profound lesson here that G-d is telling us: “Yes, I do conduct miracles but you need to play your part. You need to contribute to the miracle and that is why we have pregnancy.”

This is a fundamental principle of Judaism. As humans who were created in the image of G-d, we are His partners in creation. We rest on the Shabbat just like He did, we are commanded to create life like He created life, and we are full partners in the birth of new human beings who will join us on this earth to continue the legacy and tradition of the Torah in order to emulate G-d’s ways.