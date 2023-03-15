Photo Credit: Jewish Press

To be honest, when I saw this as the word prompt, I felt a pit in my stomach. There is so much pain and struggle associated with this word. Whether it is someone struggling to conceive, suffering through the pain of IVF, or dealing with the hopelessness of another negative pregnancy test, for many it’s a dream that may seem far away for many.

For others, pregnant can mean a whole different kind of suffering. For those who are going through unwanted pregnancies. Whether it’s from failed birth control or a crisis like a loss of income or marital issues while there’s a positive test on the counter.

There are women who suffer tremendously from mental health struggles during and post pregnancy, with anxiety, depression, psychosis and more. And then there is the pain of a pregnancy loss. There are unfortunately many women who miscarry or have stillborns.

Thankfully, there are organizations that help both of these unfortunately common situations. Organizations like Puah, A TIME, Yesh Tikva and more are helping those who wish to conceive and are struggling. Organizations like Shifra to help with parenting classes, financial burden of another child, counseling and more. Organizations like SPARKS that help women struggling with mental health during and after pregnancy. And organizations like I Was Supposed To Have A Baby, who create communities for those in pain from pregnancy loss.

The word pregnant can carry a lot of pain, but with the right support, it can become the most beautiful thing.