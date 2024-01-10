Photo Credit: Jewish Press

Techiyat hameitim, in Rambam’s understanding, is a temporary return of the soul from its place of pleasure in Olam Haba to the physical body from which it had departed. But what is the utility of this techiyat hameitim for Rambam?

Since the ultimate reward of Olam Haba is limited by the extent of the connection that a person is able to forge with G-d during his lifetime, the opportunity to return temporarily from Olam Haba in order to enhance this connection is a considerable benefit. Techiyat hameitim, in the sense of a temporary reunification of soul and body, will occur in the Messianic era when persistent obstacles and challenges will be replaced by a “tidal wave” of knowledge of G-d.

With this heightened awareness of G-d, conditions will be ideal for the soul to achieve its perfection, and a clear perception of Divine truths will be accessible to all. In this elevated state of perception, “Your sons and daughters will prophesy.”