Once when I was in camp during the Three Weeks, one of the rebbeim explained the concept of “mehara yibaneh beis hamikdash,” that the Temple could be rebuilt speedily and in our days and that would usher in “techiyas hameisim,” the resurrection of the dead. A young boy who was pretty checked out of the shiurim most of the summer immediately perked up and inquired of the rebbe, Really? Is that really true? After doing some research the rebbe came to understand that the boy was an orphan. To him techiyas hameisim wasn’t just an esoteric concept; it was a yearning to be reunited with his loved ones that he missed so dearly.

We live in unfathomable times. This entire year of 5784 has been a disaster to put it mildly.

I write this as 14 precious souls serving the Jewish people defending us and our land have been lost over the weekend fighting a brutal enemy.

One hundred and fifty-three have already perished in battle along with the thousands brutally murdered on 10/7 and the untold myriads more who are in hospitals with life altering injuries. War, albeit supremely necessary in the current situation, is far from pretty and carries with it excruciating loss.

I can’t think of a more opportune time to focus on the daily blessing we recite in Shemonah Esreh that speaks of techiya hameisim. That G-d is reliable to bring this reality to us.

We all dream that this nightmare ends quickly and the so many that have lost loved ones can be reunited with them in joy, tranquility, and serenity.