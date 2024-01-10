Photo Credit: Jewish Press

The faith-principle of techiyas hameisim comes from the Mishna (Sanhedrin 10:1): “Every Jew has a share in Olam Haba, the World to Come.” While Olam Haba has two meanings, the spiritual world called Gan Eden and the world of the Resurrection, the subject here is the latter, the world of the Resurrection.

Although the Talmud implies that there are exceptions to this rule, nevertheless, I state unequivocally: Every single Jew will ultimately be resurrected! The references to some who do not have a share in Olam Haba, simply mean that those souls have to go through more complex processes before they pass the threshold to being resurrected.

This is analogous to a stain in a garment which the cleaner says won’t come out and the garment needs to be discarded. But if you tell him, it is a valuable family heirloom, the cleaner will suddenly perk up and say, it will require more work and a different solvent, but it can be made pristine. Like a diamond, no matter how muddied the soul might become, it can be returned to its original luster and brilliance.

Because the soul is a part of G-d who is eternal, every Jewish soul is therefore also eternal. Every neshama is intrinsically part of G-d and inherently precious to Him, for it is a “share of G-d from Above” (Iyov 31:2), as the Mishna states, “the branch of My planting, the work of My hands, for My name to be glorified.” Thus, we are assured, that no matter what, and no matter how long it takes, ultimately all neshamos merit techiyas hameisim.

Sources: Likkutie Hashas (Arizal) and Medrash Shmuel on Avos, Emek Hamelech, R. Bacharach (published 1648).