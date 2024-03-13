Photo Credit: Royal Wine Corp.

18th Annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience Showcased

the Best in Kosher Wines & Spirits Driving Passover 2024 Trends

Sponsored by Royal Wine Corp.



The 18th Annual Kosher Food & Wine Experience held at New Jersey’s Meadowlands Hilton featured the best of the best wines and spirits from Royal Wine Corp., driving trends for Passover 2024 holiday and beyond.

This year’s event, open to industry professionals only, was a gathering of important manufacturers, buyers, suppliers, restaurateurs, retailers, chefs, and caterers, who were on hand to talk directly to winemakers, taste new wines and participate in informational break out sessions from experts. Topics included wines from Israel, tequila and bourbon, and the Herzog portfolio of Oxnard, California.

“The show underscores the vast array of kosher quality wines and spirits available on the market today, with hundreds of companies represented. And, the level and sophistication, diversity and excellence were clearly underscored this year,” said Gabriel Geller, Royal Wine’s Director of PR.

“We are excited to partner with new wineries, and we continue to support and highlight the new products of our partner wineries of many years. Among them is Israel’s Carmel Winery, which introduced Carmel Signature Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon 2021, beautifully showcases the goodness of the Galilee. They continue to bring to market new flavors, including Carmel Buzz fruit flavored moscatos (pomegranate, mango, pineapple, apple & peach).

Shiloh Winery brought its outstanding Petit Verdot, Cabernet Franc, and Petite Sirah Secret reserve wines, which are outstanding, garnering 90+ ratings every year from top influential wine critics.

Royal Wine remains proudly the most prominent importer and distributor of Israeli wines, and we are dedicated to our Israeli partners both morally and from a business perspective. Israel has so much to bring to the world, especially in terms of agriculture, technology, and sustainability and in these challenging times we proudly raise the flag to the fantastic wines coming out of Israel,” adds Geller.

Among the new wine releases featured were:

Rocca delle Macie Chianti Classico, world famous winery producing kosher wine for the first time. This renowned and well-regarded brand is producing kosher wine for the first time exclusively for Royal Wine Corp. (with more to come); SRP $25

Lovatelli, a new line of fine and affordable Italian wines, including a Salento Primitivo, SRP $17, and a Barbera d’Asti, SRP $25; Coming soon: Nebbiolo, a Super Tuscan, as well as two new vermouths.

Cantina Giuliano, fully kosher boutique winery started in 2014 in Tuscany, Italy. The winery was started by a young couple, who inherited wineries from their grandparents. It’s now fully kosher with new bottles and labeling.

Many new kosher wines are being imported from South Africa by ESSA and J Folk wineries (among them: Chenin Blanc, Pinotage, Cabernet Sauvignon and more).

Bartenura – Flavored Moscatos in cans such as Peach, Lychee, and new Blueberry.

Château Dauzac Grand Cru Classé and Aurore de Dauzac Margaux ’21

Chateau Roubine Cru Classé Lion & Dragon Red

Des Moisans Deau Cognac Privilege

Herzog Lineage Momentus Rose

J de Villebois Sancerre Pinot Noir

Kamisa Winery – Galilee, Israel

Malbec du Clos Triguedina – Cahors

Shamay Winery Upper Galilee, Israel

New Carmel Black Cabernet Sauvignon, Galilée, Israel (SRP $30)

Brio de Château Cantenac Brown, Margaux

This year’s KFWE was enhanced with a delicious selection of catered food offerings from Sushi Tokyo, West Wing, Slice & Sizzle and Fruits by Pesha.

The Kosher Food & Wine Experience is produced each year by the Royal Wine Corporation with shows in New York City and Los Angeles as well as worldwide events in London and Tel Aviv.

About The Royal Wine Corporation / Kedem:

Founded in 1848, Royal Wine Corp. has been owned and operated in the United States by the Herzog family, whose winemaking roots date back eight generations to 19th century Czechoslovakia. Today, Royal Wine Corp is the leading producer, importer and distributor of kosher wines and spirits, headquartered in Bayonne, NJ, offers more than 300 brands in its portfolio including Bartenura Moscato, the best-selling Italian Moscato in America.

The company owns and operates the Kedem Winery in upstate New York, with a tasting room and gift shop as well as Herzog Wine Cellars in Oxnard, California, a state-of-the-art-facility featuring guided wine tours, a fully staffed modern tasting room, gift shop and catering facilities. Additionally, the Oxnard winery houses the award-winning restaurant Tierra Sur, serving the finest Mediterranean inspired contemporary California Cuisine.