Photo Credit: Regavim

A report was received at 0:16 AM on MDA’s 101 Emergency Call Center in the Jerusalem Region about two casualties of a stabbing terror attack near the Tunnels Checkpoint on Rt. 60 exiting Jerusalem. MDA EMTs and Paramedics are treating and evacuating two casualties with stab wounds in mild to moderate condition to Shaare Tzedek Hospital, a male, 25, and a female, 19.

The terrorist was neutralized by the security forces.

“This morning we are dealing with a nation whose main ritual during its most important holiday is to carry out terrorist attacks,” Gush Etzion Regional council Mayor and Chairman of the Yesha Council Shlomo Ne’eman said in a statement following the attack.

“The people of Israel will not be intimidated by these barbarians, nor will they sever our eternal connection to the Land of Israel.”

A joyous Ramadan to all our readers.