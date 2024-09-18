The IDF released the names of three fighters and a female paramedic who were killed on Tuesday as a result of a building explosion during a search in a Rafah neighborhood. Capt. Daniel Maimon Tuaf, 23, from Moreshet, Deputy company commander in the Shaked Regiment, Givati Brigade; Sergeant Agam Naim, 20, from Mishmarot, a paramedic in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Formation, the first female soldier killed in operational activity in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Operation Iron Swords; Sgt. Amit Bachri, 21, from Yoshivia, a fighter in the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade; and Sgt. Dotan Shimon, 21, from Elazar, a fighter in the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade.
The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.
A combat officer and two combatants in the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade were seriously injured in the same incident. Also, two fighters from the Shaked Battalion, Givati Brigade, were moderately wounded.
In addition, a combat officer in the Givati special force was seriously injured as a result of RPG fire.
The wounded fighters were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, their families were informed.