The IDF released the names of three fighters and a female paramedic who were killed on Tuesday as a result of a building explosion during a search in a Rafah neighborhood. Capt. Daniel Maimon Tuaf, 23, from Moreshet, Deputy company commander in the Shaked Regiment, Givati ​​Brigade; Sergeant Agam Naim, 20, from Mishmarot, a paramedic in the 52nd Battalion, 401st Formation, the first female soldier killed in operational activity in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of Operation Iron Swords; Sgt. Amit Bachri, 21, from Yoshivia, a fighter in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade; and Sgt. Dotan Shimon, 21, from Elazar, a fighter in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade.

The circumstances of the explosion are being investigated.

A combat officer and two combatants in the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade were seriously injured in the same incident. Also, two fighters from the Shaked Battalion, Givati ​​Brigade, were moderately wounded.

In addition, a combat officer in the Givati special force was seriously injured as a result of RPG fire.

The wounded fighters were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital, their families were informed.

