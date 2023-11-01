Photo Credit: IDF

9 IDF soldiers were killed in battle on Tuesday, in addition to Sgt. Roi Wolf, 20, of Ramat Gan, and Sgt. Lavi Lifshitz, 20 of Modi’in, of the Givati Brigade. The IDF Spokesman announced Wednesday morning.

Seven fighters from the Givati Brigade were killed when terrorists fired an anti-tank missile at their armored vehicle, four others were injured in the incident. In another incident, two soldiers from the 7th Armored Brigade were killed when their tank hit an improvised explosive device (IED).

Advertisement





The names of the soldiers were released after their families had been notified:

Lieutenant Ariel Reich, 24, from Jerusalem, a combat officer in the 77th Battalion, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Corporal Asif Luger, 21, from Yagur, a fighter in the 77th Battalion, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Adi Danan, 20, from Yavneh, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Sgt. Halel Solomon, 20, from Dimona, a fighter in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Erez Mishlovsky, 20, from Oranit, a fighter in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Adi Leon, 20, from Nili, a fighter in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Corporal Ido Ovadia, 19, from Tel Aviv, a fighter in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Corporal Lior Siminovich, 19, from Herzliya, a fighter in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

Sergeant Roei Dawi, 20, from Jerusalem, a platoon commander in the Givati Brigade, fell in battle in northern Gaza.

May their memory be blessed.

“Our forces are fighting deep in the Gaza Strip, and we have taken control of a terrorist stronghold of Hamas,” IDF spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Tuesday night.

IDF warplanes, under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet, killed Ebrahim Biari, the commander of the central Jabaliya Hamas battalion, who was one of the leaders of the terrorist attack on October 7. Since the entry of IDF forces into the Gaza Strip, Biari managed the entire Hamas fighting in the northern Gaza Strip.

Biari masterminded the terrorist attack in Ashdod port in 2004, in which 13 Israelis were murdered, and was responsible for directing rocket fire at Israel for two decades and promoting numerous terrorist attacks against IDF forces.

“During the elimination of Biari, infrastructure was destroyed and many terrorists were killed,” Hagari said. “We will continue to operate forcefully in the Gaza area and across the Strip.”