Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The IDF and the Shin Bet on Sunday killed two senior terrorists in Hamas’s Judea and Samaria headquarters in Rafah. The terrorists, Yasin Rabia and Khaled Nagar were responsible for transferring funds to finance and support attacks in Judea and Samaria and directed shooting attacks between 2001-2003, in which Israeli civilians and soldiers were murdered and wounded.

According to Al Quds, on Sunday evening, the IDF “committed a horrific massacre in Rafah,” targeting a center for displaced people affiliated with the United Nations northwest of the city with more than 8 missiles, which led to the burning of dozens of displaced people inside their tents. Al Quds reported that so far, the IDF has eliminated more than 190 martyrs in 24 hours. That’s 7.9 martyrs per hour. It’s not October 7, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Advertisement





Arab sources reported that civil defense crews were unable to extinguish the fires that broke out in the tents of the displaced and that citizens were desperately trying to extinguish the fires with sand. Al Quds pointed out that the camp in which the displaced were targeted had been declared a “safe” area by the IDF, which called on citizens to go there. However, what Al Quds did not mention was the fact that those two Hamas bigwigs with hands awash in innocent Jewish blood also settled down there, seeking the safety allotted to the innocents.

According to the IDF, “The attack was carried out in the area of Tel Al-Saltan in the northwest of Rafah based on accurate intelligence, and against terrorists who are a target for an attack in accordance with international law.” The IDF added that it was checking the reports that a fire broke out as a result of the attack, and “a number of non-involved people” were hurt.

On Friday, the Court of Justice in The Hague ordered Israel to immediately stop any fighting in Rafah, “to the extent that it may cause the conditions that exist to bring about the complete or partial destruction of the Palestinian people.” The judges determined that Israel’s actions to evacuate the population from the area and other steps it has taken so far “were not satisfactory.”

Good to know.