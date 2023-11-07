Photo Credit: IDF

IDF fighters from the 7th Brigade Combat Team over the past 24 hours have taken control of a military stronghold of the Hamas terrorist organization in the northern Gaza Strip, IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari reported Tuesday morning. Anti-tank launchers and missiles, various weapons, and intelligence materials were found in the outpost.

Hagari also reported that an IAF fighter jet cooperating with fighters of the Nahal Brigade Combat Team attacked a squad of some 10 terrorists. The ground force identified the squad and directed the attack. Later, the same fighters identified an anti-tank squad that was operating near them and directed another aircraft that attacked the squad.

Advertisement





Operation Iron Swords has generated a never-before-attempted collaboration between Adir F-35 warplanes and ground forces. According to the IDF, the ground and air crews spent the three weeks before the invasion of Gaza perfecting their communications protocol to the point where infantry and tank units are now able to direct those 5th-generation warplanes to hit targets as close as 200 meters to their position. The planes reportedly must first “fly as far out as Cyprus” before reaching those targets, but this uniquely Israeli use of the F-35 is proving to be a great success. Also, it now takes only four F-35s to do a job that used to require 16 F-16s.

מטוס קרב תקף חולייה של כ-10 מחבלים בשיתוף עם לוחמים בצוות הקרב החטיבתי של הנח”ל שזיהו את החוליה והכווינו את התקיפה.

בהמשך הלוחמים זיהו חוליית נ”ט שפעלה בקרבתם והכווינו כלי טיס נוסף שתקף את החוליה. צה”ל תקף במהלך הלילה עשרות עמדות לשיגור מרגמות >> pic.twitter.com/Yj9fnpdGi2 — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 7, 2023

One such collaboration took place overnight Tuesday, after a force of Division 36 located several Hamas terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building near Al-Quds Hospital in Gaza from which they planned to launch an attack against IDF forces. The fighters directed an aircraft to attack the terrorists. The attack led to significant secondary explosions that testified to the presence of a weapons warehouse of the terrorist organization Hamas in a civilian environment.

Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi with the ground crew of F-35s: “We can reach anywhere in the Middle East.”

הרמטכ״ל בטייסת ה׳אדיר׳ (F-35): ״יודעים להגיע לכל מקום במזרח התיכון״ דבריו המלאים של הרמטכ״ל: ״אנחנו חודש כבר במלחמה, פוגעים מאוד מאוד קשה בחמאס, פוגעים בהנהגה של חמאס, פוגעים במפקדים, פוגעים במחבלים, הורסים לחמאס את התשתיות בעזה, ואנחנו גם כל הזמן במוכנות לאיזורים אחרים >> pic.twitter.com/zm9CZ1JGEA — דובר צה״ל דניאל הגרי – Daniel Hagari (@IDFSpokesperson) November 6, 2023

Also: IDF Naval forces overnight Tuesday attacked Hamas targets using precision weaponry.

The post below is from November 1:

IDF troops are continuing ground activities in the Gaza Strip in a joint multi-branch effort of ground, air and naval forces In parallel to the expansion of ground activities, a joint multi-branch effort with air and naval forces is taking place to thwart threats on the ground… pic.twitter.com/jLS4mIhzBy — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 1, 2023