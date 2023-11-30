Photo Credit: Twitter screenshot

The IDF brass ordered soldiers to paint over graffiti inscriptions that had been left by the fighters on many buildings in north Gaza, claiming that graffiti was not part of the operational mission of the forces, and contradicts the values of the army.

The messages vary from humorous support for sports teams to expletives associating the mothers of Hamas terrorists with unmentionable acts and professions.

לוחמי צה”ל בעזה קיבלו משימה: לכסות בצבע את מאות כתובות הגרפיטי שריססו על מבנים פלסטינים ברצועה – מחזרה לגוש קטיף ועד אהדה לקבוצות כדורגל pic.twitter.com/ST31ImfvbB — יואב זיתון (@yoavzitun) November 29, 2023

The soldiers were given the necessary tools and materials, and they were asked to erase with white paint the inscriptions that were sprayed on the walls of Gaza Strip buildings. It should be noted that the assignments were handed out during the recent lull in the fighting, where IDF forces remained inside the pre-determined ceasefire lines, ready for the moment they were called to go on the attack again.

One presumes that when there was a conflict between the order to kill the enemies and redecorate the walls, the killing took priority.