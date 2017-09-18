Photo Credit: pixabay

Teshuva is the process of returning to the essence of who I am…a good person. I may have made mistakes in the past, but I can change. Yet, sometimes I feel as though I cannot truly change. There can be impediments that stand in the way of true long lasting change such as the likelihood that as I know that I should right certain wrongs, I can’t get over my hurt and forgive another. Another challenge is that as much as I want to change, a part of me is scared to make the attempt as I will likely revert back to my pre-teshuvah behaviors. So how can I do true Teshuva and make changes that really last?

