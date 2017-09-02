Photo Credit: Aaron Rajman's Facebook page

Three teenagers have been charged in the July murder of Orthodox Jewish mixed martial arts fighter (MMA) Aaron Rajman, 25, who was shot and killed after three people broke into his Boca Raton, FL home.

Rajman was well known in the Chabad community – where he grew up – as well as in the general Jewish community, where he taught in a local Jewish school. He also taught self-defense to children, and Krav Maga to local police.

Rajman was a featherweight (145 lbs), trained at American Top Team in Coconut Creek, and had an amateur record of 8-1 and a professional record of 2-2.

Palm Beach County police charged Roberto Ortiz and Jace Swinton, both 18-year-old males, and Summer Church, a 16-year-old female, with first degree murder. All three were indicted by a grand jury this past Thursday and were booked Friday at the Palm Beach County jail on Friday.

All are to be tried as adults, although Church is legally still a minor.