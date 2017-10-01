Photo Credit: Liftarn / Wikimedia

At least 600 neo-Nazi demonstrators marched in the streets of Gothenberg, Sweden on Saturday, dressed in black, as part of an event organized by the Nordic Resistance Movement organization.

The marchers also held a rally, but it ended with the arrest of some 50 protesters who tried to deviate from the parade route that had been approved by police prior to the event.

Clashes broke out when police blocked the attempt by the neo-Nazis to change the route; the group had been barred by police from passing near the city’s synagogue.

Seven people were injured in the riot that followed, including one Gothenberg city police officer.

Police said three members of the group have been convicted this year of planting bombs targeting politicians and refugees.