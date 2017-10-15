Photo Credit: Hatzoloh of Judea & Samaria

An Arab firebomber was arrested Sunday night after hurling the homemade explosives known as Molotov cocktails at Israeli Border Guard Police officers in the Jerusalem neighborhood of A-Tur — but not before he also managed to set himself alight.

One of his homemade concoctions got stuck in his hand as he was attempting to throw it at police when it exploded, burning him in the process.

Advertisement

The terrorist was arrested and received medical care on the scene before he was brought to the police station for questioning.