Photo Credit: Mark Neiman / GPO

The head of the Judea and Samaria Council, Avi Ro’e announced his resignation on Sunday, without sharing the reasons for the decision.

Ro’e has served as head of the Council since 2013, with no specific term limit set. Elections are to be held to determine his successor.

Ro’e’s predecessor in the post was Dani Dayan, who now serves as Israeli Consul-General in New York City.

Ro’e has said he will continue to serve in his position as head of the Mateh Binyamin Regional Council.