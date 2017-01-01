Israeli Security Cabinet Decrees Hamas Bodies Will Not Be Returned

Israeli security leaders decide bodies of Hamas terrorists will not be returned to their families. They'll be buried in an Israeli cemetery for enemies.



Oron Shaul, Hadar Goldin, both murdered in Operation Protective Edge by Arab terrorists from Gaza and their bodies were stolen by Hamas.

Photo Credit: IDF Spokesman



Israel’s security cabinet has decided that the bodies of Hamas terrorists killed during attacks on Israelis won’t be returned to their families. Instead, they’ll be buried in a cemetery for enemy dead.

The cabinet made the decision during a special meeting Sunday in which officials discussed efforts to retrieve the bodies of IDF officers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, the two soldiers who fell in Gaza while fighting during Operation Protective Edge in the summer of 2014. The bodies of both soldiers have been held by the Hamas terrorist organization ever since.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office later in the day said the cabinet worked on strategies to win release of the bodies of the two soldiers, as well as to win release of two other Israelis – Avraham (Abera) Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed – with mental health issues who crossed the border into Gaza more than a year ago and are being held in the enclave.

The decision by the cabinet followed the release of a vicious video by Hamas this weekend, mocking Israel and the parents of one of the soldiers, with the music of a lullaby playing in the background.

The face of Hadar Goldin was Photoshopped by the terror group onto a terrorist portraying a prisoner.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s face was Photoshopped on to the image of a second terrorist dressed as a clown, depicted as a visitor to the prisoner who then blew out the candles on a birthday cake, throwing the entire screen into darkness.

Hadar Goldin was the nephew of former Defense Minister Moshe “Boogie” Ya’alon, who was serving as Defense Minister during Operation Protective Edge and who personally was tasked with informing Goldin’s family of the loss of their son. Ya’alon had also served in the past as IDF Chief of Staff.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

If you don't see your comment after publishing it, refresh the page.

Our comments section is intended for meaningful responses and debates in a civilized manner. We ask that you respect the fact that we are a religious Jewish website and avoid inappropriate language at all cost.

If you promote any foreign religions, gods or messiahs, lies about Israel, anti-Semitism, or advocate violence (except against terrorists), your permission to comment may be revoked.

Imported and Older Comments: