Jews 2nd Largest Religious Group in 115th Congress

Out of the 535 members of the incoming US Congress, 30 are Jews, following the 485 members of both houses who define themselves as Christian, according to the Pew Research Center. Jews make up 2% of the US adult population but account for 6% of Congress.

Jews also account for 50% of the Supreme Court.

Lagging behind are the Mormons (who are kind of Christian), with 13 members, Buddhists (3), Hindus (3), Muslims (2), and 1 each: Unitarian Universalists and Unaffiliated.

Among the 293 Republicans elected to serve in the 115th Congress, 291 identify as Christians; there are two Jewish Republicans – Lee Zeldin of New York and David Kustoff of Tennessee, both serving in the House.

The 242 Democrats in Congress include 28 Jews, and those three Buddhists, three Hindus, two Muslims and one Unitarian Universalist. The Democratic delegation also includes the only member of Congress who describes herself as unaffiliated, Rep. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona.

In fact, according to Pew, the group that’s most underrepresented are the religiously unaffiliated, which accounts for 23% of the general public but is represented by only 0.2% of Congress.

Two-thirds of Republicans in the new Congress (67%) are Protestant, 27% Catholic. 42% of the Democratic members are Protestants and 37% Catholics.

