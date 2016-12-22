Knesset Passes NIS 907 Billion Budget for 2017-2018

The national budget for years 2017 and 2018 was approved by the Knesset in a vote of 60-48. Defense, as usual, is the biggest expense, at NIS 70 billion per year.



Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (L) and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) seen during a vote at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament during the state budget vote for 2017-2018.

Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel / Flash 90



The Knesset has approved a new two-year budget, covering the fiscal years of 2017 and 2018, in a vote of 60-48.

The nearly NIS 1 trillion ($261 billion) economic package (NIS 907 billion) comes with a 2.9 percent deficit target, and was passsed following approval by the Knesset Finance Committee on Tuesday.

It was passed after the second and third reading approval of the Economics Arrangement Law.

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon expressed satisfaction with the approval. “The budget is a social one,” he said, “a budget that helps the entire population. It reduces social gaps, increases public spending, cuts taxes and … in general, emphasizes social ministries.”

Kahlon said the budget would trim down the price of housing in Israel, which has doubled since 2007, making it nearly impossible for new immigrants, young couples and people past the age of 50 to buy a home. But as usual, defense spending took center stage as the largest single expense is that of defending the country, at a cost of more than NIS 70 billion per year.

Hana Levi Julian

About the Author: Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

