PM Netanyahu: I Support Clemency for Elor Azaria

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a brief statement at 8 pm Wednesday evening, one that was unusually short and to this point in addressing the events of the day regarding the conviction of IDF Sgt. Elor Azaria on charges of manslaughter in the shooting death of Hebron attacker Abdel Fattah el-Sharif, after treating the soldier stabbed by the terrorist.

“been a difficult, painful day for us all. First and foremost for Elor and his family, for the soldiers of Israel, for the many Israeli civilians and the parents of our soldiers, and for me among them all.

“I call upon all Israeli civilians to behave responsibly with regard to the Israel Defense Forces, their commanding officers and their Chief of General Staff. We have one army upon which our existence depends. IDF soldiers are our sons and daughters, and they must remain above all conflicts.

“I support clemency for Elor Azaria,” he declared bluntly.

The statement ran on all social media. Beneath the three brief paragraphs, in smaller letters, the prime minister repeated his proclamation: “I support clemency for Elor Azaria.”

