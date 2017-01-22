President Rivlin Invites President Trump: ‘Be our Guest in Jerusalem’



President Rivlin congratulating President Trump on his November, 2016 victory

Photo Credit: Screenshot



Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Saturday night sent a letter of congratulations to the 45th President of the United States of America, Donald Trump on his inauguration (which took place on Shabbat, when the president traditionally does not use his official email), inviting him to visit Israel’s capital Jerusalem.

President Rivlin wrote: “On behalf of the people and State of Israel, I am honored to extend to you congratulations on your inauguration as the 45th President of the United States of America.

“Mr. President, as a longstanding friend of the State of Israel, you now stand as leader of the free world, and of Israel’s most important and closest ally. The alliance between our states and our nations is not solely based on friendship. It is rooted in our shared values and longstanding commitment to freedom, liberty, and democracy – the foundation stones of our societies.

“As you take this esteemed office, I wish to express my gratitude for the support and friendship of the American people, along with my hope that our special relationship and cooperation will continue to flourish and grow stronger.

“On behalf of our people, I wish you and your administration much success, and take this opportunity to extend to you an invitation to visit the State of Israel and be our guest in Jerusalem.”

Back in November, after Trump’s surprise win, President Rivlin also sent him an official message of congratulations, saying, “There are many challenges that lie before you as president – at home and around the world. Israel, your greatest ally, stands by you as your friend and partner in turning those challenges into opportunities.” Rivlin concluded, “I hope together Israelis and Americans can grow our innovation and cooperation, which are the fruits of liberty, and equality. God bless you Mr. President.”

We concur.

About the Author: JNi.Media provides editors and publishers with high quality Jewish-focused content for their publications.

