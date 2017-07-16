Photo Credit: Flash 90
Rabbi Kalman Mendelson, obm, 65, passed away suddenly late Friday night at his home in Jerusalem.

Born to Rabbi Meir Mendelsohn z’l, head of Yeshivat Sanz Klausenburg and Bobov in the United States, the Rav later immigrated to Israel and served as the Rabbi of Poland.

His father founded the famed Mendelsohn’s Pizza on 18th Avenue in Brooklyn’s Boro Park neighborhood, an establishment later maintained by Rabbi Kalman and his brother. His home was always open to guests and to those in need.

Three years ago the rabbi immigrated to Israel, making his home in Jerusalem.

May his memory be for a blessing.

