Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency brought 91 children from Gaza, ages 8 to 14, on Sunday to see the wonders of Jerusalem – most for the first time in their lives.

UNRWA representative Scott Anderson said the children, 84 of whom had never been out of Gaza before, were “over the moon” with excitement. They were taken to see the Al Aqsa Mosque at the Temple Mount, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, built on the site where Christians believe Jesus was crucified and buried.

The children then were taken to the Palestinian Authority capital city of Ramallah. They are to remain in the Palestinian Authority for the week, visiting various cities in PA-controlled areas of Judea and Samaria until Friday.