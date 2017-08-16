Photo Credit: Luhai Wong via Wikimedia

Elbit Systems is in the midst of upgrading the Republic of Singapore Air Force’s fleet of Boeing AH-64 Apache and CH-47 Chinook helicopters, fitting them with missile approach and laser warning defensive suites, Defense News reported Tuesday, based on an examination of photographs of upgraded RSAF helicopters.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Defence, the RSAF “is equipping the AH-64D with new mission systems to enhance the helicopter’s survivability and improve its mission capability,” using “a Helicopter Integrated Electronic Warfare System (HIEWS) to enhance survivability and SATCOM for more robust communications.”

Defense News quotes sources saying Singapore’s helicopters are also fitted with Elbit’s digital Radar Warning Receivers (RWR), which were showcased in the Aero-India Air & Space exhibition in Bangalore, India in February.

Elbit’s self-protection suite for aircraft is extremely small and lightweight and has a modular and open architecture with multiple interface abilities.

According to Defense News, only one RSAF Apache has received the upgrade to date, after repairs to the heavy damage it sustained during a near-crash landing in 2010. Also, at least three Chinooks have been upgraded so far.