Photo Credit: Tekoa Security Department

At least 100 Palestinian Authority Arabs rioted in eastern Gush Etzion Thursday afternoon in the wake of a failed attack by a terrorist who was shot and killed by his intended victims, IDF soldiers.

Route 356 was closed in both directions for a short period due to the violence, which started out where the attack took place, at the entrance to the village of Tuq’ua, named in Arabic for the Biblical town of Tekoa rebuilt by Jewish settlers decades ago.

Israeli soldiers responded with tear gas and other crowd control methods to disperse the mob.

No Israeli soldiers were physically injured.

Less than an hour later, Israeli drivers who apparently did not receive a security warning circulated within the Tekoa community were targeted on the road by Arab terrorists.

A bus came under a hail of rocks in a stoning attack by Arab terrorists as it passed the village of Tuq’ua, damaging a side window and the front windshield. Several private vehicles also came under attack and were damaged as well.

There is no information on physical injuries of the passengers.