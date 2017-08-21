Photo Credit: United Hatzolah

IDF soldiers from the Chatmar Brigade near the Burin junction caught a terrorist armed with a knife on his way to carry out an attack.

The terrorist was captured by IDF soldiers after he was spotted by Samaria security forces.

The would-be attacker’s weapon was a sharp-bladed kitchen knife with a yellow handle.

It’s the kind of knife one uses to slice an onion, quickly, with deft strokes – the kind of weapon that can just as easily slice up your internal organs if you’re stabbed from behind before you have a chance to defend yourself.

The “terrorist” was a skinny young kid with a shock of dark brown hair and whose face could probably use a washcloth.

He was wearing a thin grey logo tee shirt that proclaimed “BROOKLYN 78″ in large black letters on the front. His collarbones stuck out above the neckline. But his blue-colored jeans with bleached splotches were fashionably fitted, and scrunched at the ankles above grey suede sports shoes.

The kid couldn’t be more than 12.

Old enough to have graduated one of the summer camp terrorist training programs that abound in the Palestinian Authority, and young enough to garner sympathy from media goons with cameras who never understand — or care — that’s exactly what his handlers are counting on when they send him out to wield his knife.

Most people don’t know about the years of training this kid has probably had in those summer programs with seasoned terrorists who lovingly taught him the various ways to wield that knife, handle a gun, hurl a rock, a firebomb or a grenade, and the easiest ways to kill and get away.

Or what a terrific thing it is to die for your family, and grow up to be a “shahid” (martyr). And how much money your family will earn from your efforts. What a hero — a star! — you will be after you’re dead and gone.

That is the world in which this “child” is living, and it is the round-the-clock programming that sent him out tonight with someone’s knife. His mother’s, or maybe his handler’s. Maybe even his own.