The German government will approve Israel’s purchase of three additional submarines, Israel’s Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) reported Monday.

The deal, valued at $2 billion, is set to take effect in 2027 and will include significant financial support from the German government.

“Aiding the armament of Israel using the German [weapons] industry has been a frequently-discussed issue over the past 20 years,” said Steffen Seibert, a spokesperson for Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“Germany stands behind its historical commitment to Israel, and [remains committed] in order to ensure Israel’s existence.”

The signing of the deal is taking place following a recent postponement by Germany due to corruption investigations aimed at high-level Israeli government officials and dealings with Germany’s Thyssenkrupp conglomerate, which manufactures the submarines.

German officials have also insisted, however, on a clause which would allow Berlin to withdraw from the deal at any time.

