Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced Wednesday that a United Nations worker and Gaza resident, Hamdan Tamaraz, 61, has been arrested for involvement in “security offenses.”

Tamaraz, a resident of Nuseirat, is an employee with the United Nations Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS).

According to the statement, Tamaraz was released after questioning, and the findings of the investigation are currently being reviewed.

Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon warned Wednesday night that it wasn’t the first time a Gaza resident has worked for the UN and been found to be involved in security offenses.

“We will not allow UN agencies to become branches of the Hamas terrorist organization,” Danon said.

“While UN workers should be focused on humanitarian assistance for the local residents, Hamas is attempting to cynically exploit these officials and turn them into accomplices to terror.

“Over the past year, we uncovered a number of incidents in which UN workers took advantage of their positions to assist terror organizations in the Gaza Strip. The UN must act to put an immediate end to this unacceptable situation.”