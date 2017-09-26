Photo Credit: Border Police

The Border Policeman murdered in this morning’s terror attack in Har Adar was identified as Sergeant Solomon Gaviriya, 20, from Be’er Yaacov.

Gaviriya was one of three Israelis who were murdered in the terror attack on Tuesday morning, at 7:14 AM, when an Arab terrorist pulled out a pistol and opened fire, hitting four guards at the entrance to the community of Har Adar.

Gaviriya was serving in the greater Jerusalem area for the past year and half, since he enlisted.

Gaviriya will be buried at 5 PM on Tuesday in the Be’er Yaacov military cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters and a brother.

The two security guards who were murdered have been identified as Or Arish, 25, of Har Adar and Youssef Ottman, 25, from Abu Ghosh.

The wounded Israeli is the community’s security coordinator.