Doctors removed two small polyps from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s digestive system on Friday during a procedure that took approximately half an hour, with the prime minister under sedation.

Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev was appointed to serve as acting prime minister during the time Netanyahu was sedated for the procedure.

The prime minister is in “excellent health,” according to a statement by Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, where he was admitted for what the Prime Minister’s Office said was a routine medical examination. He has “fully resumed his duties,” the statement said.

