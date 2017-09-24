Photo Credit: Hossein Zohrevand / Tasnim

Iranian MP Jalil Rahimi Jahan-Abadi, a senior member of the Parliament’s Judicial Commission, said AIPAC has triggered most of the US anti-Iran policies over the past decades including imposing sanctions on Iran under Bill Clinton and calling Iran a member of axis of evil under George W. Bush, Iran Front Page reported.

IFP News, operating under an official license from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, quotes the MP as saying that “70 to 80 Jewish-Zionist groups are active in the US working as Israel’s proxies to help realize Tel Aviv’s goals in the region and trigger anti-Iran policies in Washington’s decision-making circles.”

He went on to say that “AIPAC also has an influential role in the White House and the Congress and added most of the lobby groups like AIPAC in the US work to meet Israel’s demands.”

Jahan-Abadi explained that these Jewish-Zionist groups’ animosity towards the Islamic Republic is “due to Iran’s support for the oppressed people of Palestine in the face of Israel’s brutal aggression.”

So, now you, two, understand US foreign policy.